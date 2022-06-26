‘Enact regulations against those attempting to spread communal hatred’

TIRUCHY: The state assembly should enact a strict regulation against those who attempt to sow the seeds of communal hatred and mar public harmony, the meeting of Tamil Nadu All Islamic Associations and the confederation of political parties passed a resolution here on Saturday.

The Islamic associations organised a conference ‘Uproot Hate Poltics’ claiming that the BJP has been planning to create unrest in the state with hate speeches that affect communal harmony.

The meeting in which the ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI State secretary R Mitharasan, MP Su Venkatesan of CPM, Jothimalai Iraipani Thirukoottam founder Thiruvadikudil Swamigal, MMK president H Jawahirullah, MMK general secretary Abdul Samad, B Abdul Hameed (SDPI), Moulana Mansoor Khafi and other leaders participated, passed a series of resolutions including to stress the need for unitedly standing against the Sangh Parivar organisations that claimed to be sowing hatred among the people.

The conference also sought the arrest of former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and former BJP leader Navin Jindal under UAPA for creating unrest in the country by making controversial speeches against Prophet Mohammed.

The conference claimed that the BJP initially lauded their activities, but they were forced to initiate action against them after several countries condemned it.

The meeting also adopted a resolution that the people and organisations who are behind promoting public peace should stand united against RSS and the Sangh Parivar who attempt to mar the public peace and the BJP which is trying to get some political gain out of it.

The meeting also urged the state government to pass a resolution and form regulations against those who promote communal conflicts in the state for a vested interest.