Chennai, Kancheepuram police bust Ganja peddling gangs

CHENNAI: Chennai police arrested a 14-member gang including seven juveniles who were staying at a mansion in Triplicane and were indulging in ganja peddling business.

Triplicane police seized 18.8 kg of ganja from them and arrested seven persons- Dillibabu, Saikanth, Jana, Vignesh, Barathkumar, Sarath Kumar and Yuvanshankar Raja.

Except for Sarathkumar, who is 25 years old and has a murder case against him, rest of the arrested persons are 20-year-olds and juveniles according to the police.

The minor boys were sent to a government home, while the others were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Kancheepuram NIB unit on Sunday arrested two persons for smuggling in more than 60 kg of ganja from Andhra Pradesh in a car. The sleuths received a tip off about a huge quantity of ganja being smuggled in a vehicle and alerted police check posts in the district to intensify vehicle checks.

Police personnel at Keezhambi checkpost near Kancheepuram flagged a rashly driven vehicle on suspicion and on checking the vehicle, police found 60 kg of ganja inside.

The occupants of the car were identified as Manikandan (39) and Pandeeswaran (26) of Devaram near Theni.

The duo were arrested and the vehicle was seized.