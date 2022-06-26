Centre to launch 'One Nation, One Dialysis' programme soon

CHENNAI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said the Union Government will soon launch the 'One Nation, One Dialysis' programme, under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme. He said that any patient can get the dialysis facility from anywhere in the country under the programme.

He visited the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar on Sunday and saw the robotic surgery facility and early pregnancy screening centre at the hospital. He also laid the foundation stone of CGHS Wellness Centre and Lab in Avadi virtually.

He also interacted with the trauma care patients being treated with advanced tech-based surgeries and biopharma therapies at the hospital. "The state-of-the-art facility enables surgeons to perform complex major surgeries with ease by using robotic instruments, " said Mandaviya

He lauded the hospital as it is the only centre with two surgeon consoles. He further congratulated the state health department for achieving the goal set for Maternal Mortality Rate and Infant Mortality Rate, ahead of the rest of the States. He said that 1.58 crore families in Tamil Nadu are covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and 75 lakh people have availed the benefits of the same, he added.

He also visited the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation facilities and asked the state health department officials to encourage vaccination against COVID -19 in the State.

The State has a coverage of 11.26 crore doses with 94 percent administered with first doses and 82 percent vaccinated with both the doses. He also met the state health department officials and ICMR officials to discuss on the preparedness on COVID-19 prevention and safety measures in terms of available infrastructure and human resources. He also discussed on the availability of ICU beds in the State.

Speaking about the Nikshay Mitra Registration, that is a scheme of adoption of TB patient or village and said around 50,000 patients suffer from TB in Tamil Nadu. However, only 5 percent of them have given consent to the scheme, while 35 percent have not accepted it yet. He urged more people to opt for the scheme.

He said that the central government is working relentlessly to strengthen the health services in the country so that every citizen is able to access quality medical treatment. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed happiness that 17 districts of Tamil Nadu have recorded zero cases of Malaria and lymphatic filarisis has been fully eradicated in Tamil Nadu. Even though this is an encouraging progress, the Union health Minister directed the health officials to stay alert and continue taking necessary action towards eradication of Malaria, Chikungunia and Dengue.

"The dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just visionary but filled with empathy. We are committed to make the nation Malaria Free by 2030," he said. He added that the Union Health Ministry has allocated more than Rs. 2,600 crore for Tamil Nadu under National Health Mission and Rs 404 crore has been allotted for medical infrastructure advancement under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.