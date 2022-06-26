TamilNadu

CBI books GST inspector for demanding illegal gratification

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation have booked a GST inspector in Karur for allegedly demanding Rs 5,000 from an applicant to issue a GST registration certificate.

CBI Madurai unit has booked Inspector Sube Singh based on a complaint by one V Iyyapan of Karur.

In his complaint, Iyyapan has alleged that he applied for GST registration certificate online for a fencing manufacturing unit he was setting up on June 1, after which he received a phone call from the local GST office. After he visited the office, the GST inspector accompanied Iyyapan to inspect the site.

Based on the complaint, CBI conducted preliminary inquiries and registered a case against the GST inspector.

