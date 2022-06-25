Special camps for TN girl students to receive monthly monetary aid

CHENNAI: A special camp for the enrollment of girl students, who studied in government schools from class 6 to 12, in the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme is being set up.

The scheme aims to reduce the financial burden of the girl students who are pursuing higher studies by depositing a sum of Rs 1000 in their bank accounts every month.

In a circular regarding the special camp, Higher Education Secretary, D Karthikeyan, IAS has informed that the students need to upload details such as their bank account details and the school details at https://penkalvi.tn.gov.in/

The students would be expected to carry their bank passbooks, photocopies of Aadhaar card, class 10 and 12 marksheets, and school transfer certificate. These details would be collected and uploaded by the college staff deputed for this duty.

The details are to be uploaded by June 30.

A daily report on this is to be sent to the government at 5 pm by the college authorities.

While disclosing their details the students are expected to carry their mobile phones as they would receive a One-Time Password (OTP) upon registering under this scheme.

The Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme was introduced by the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government in the State Budget session for the year 2022-23. This girl education outreach scheme has been implemented at the cost of Rs 698 crores.

Girl students who are pursuing Bachelor's degrees in the State-run as well as self-financing Arts, Science, Polytechnic, Engineering, and Vocational colleges can avail this scheme.

The circular regarding setting up of special camps for this scheme has been forwarded to the Director of Collegiate Education, Commissioner of Technical Education and Registrars of Deemed Universities.