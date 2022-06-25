Kovai police to create awareness among students on cybercrimes

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district police have planned to create awareness among school students on cybercrimes and sexual abuse through, ‘Project Pallikoodam’, to be rolled out from Monday.

“For students below 10 years, awareness will be created on good touch and bad touch. They will be sensitised on the complaint mechanism to be followed, if someone approaches them with a wrong intention,” said V Badrinarayan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district on Friday. Similarly, for children above 10 years, the police will create awareness on cyber crimes.

“In the current scenario, students spend more time on cell phones and also play online games. Hence, students will be informed on its ill effects and how to stay safe while using online,” he said.

The police have also identified hotspots of crime against children based on the last two years of data and initiate special region specific awareness drives. In a first step, the police teams will hold discussions with school teachers in rural areas to create awareness among them on handling complaints raised by the students.

The teachers will be explained on the importance of informing police on the issues raised by students studying in 997 schools in rural limits of the district.

The SP informed about the initiatives to reporters after handing over 105 stolen mobile phones to its owners here. In the last three months, 235 mobile phones worth Rs 35 lakh were recovered by police personnel.