Extend Tejas express up to Nagercoil: Nainar

MADURAI: Nainar Nagendran, Tirunelveli MLA and BJP’s legislative party leader has demanded extension of the Tejas express train service to Nagercoil, Kanyakumari district.

Currently, the express train service is operational from Chennai to Madurai and vice versa.

Nagendran on Saturday said the much-awaited rail service would certainly facilitate Chennai-bound passengers from Nagercoil. If the railway authorities are unwilling, they should work out the possibilities for introducing a train from Madurai to Trivandrum en route Nagercoil.

He also felt the need to upgrade the Tirunelveli junction with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities and set up a wagon washing factory.