BJP cadres bid to besiege minister’s office thwarted

TIRUCHY: BJP cadres attempted to besiege minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s office in Tiruchy on Saturday condemning the arrest of a party functionary claiming it to be a political vendetta.

Surya Siva, son of Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva, recently joined the BJP and was allotted State General Secretary (OBC wing) of the party. It is said that a few days back, Surya Siva’s car was hit by a private bus at Ulundurpet in which the car was damaged.

After a quarrel, the owner of the bus had a talk with Surya and assured to rectify the damage.

However, when the bus reached Tiruchy, Surya along with a few of his supporters had forcibly taken away the bus and the owner lodged a complaint against him with Tiruchy Cantonment police who registered a case and arrested Surya.

BJP members claimed that Surya was arrested for a false case and staged a protest saying that the arrest was sheer political vendetta.

The members also claimed that the arrest was due to the pressure given by minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and announced a besiege protest.

On Saturday, as per their announcement, the BJP members led by the party’s state vice president Karuppu Muruganandam attempted to besiege the office of minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. However, their attempt was thwarted and arrested by police.