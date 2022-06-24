Water users’ associations in Ranipet to hold polls

VELLORE: Ranipet gained a march over other districts in the Chennai region when it announced polls to the post of president and members of water user associations in the district’s six taluks, according to Collector D Baskara Pandian.

Talking to DT Next he said, “It is mandatory to conduct elections for the posts of presidents and members of water user associations under the state government’s Water Resource Consolidation project under the PWD’s WRO (Water Resources Organisation). Polls are to be conducted for these posts in Wallajapet, Arcot, Kalavai, Sholingur, Nemili and Arakkonam taluks.”

Nominations for the proposed elections will be received from July 1 to July 7, scrutiny and withdrawal will be on July 8 with the final candidates list being released the same day. Elections will be held on July 20 and the results after counting will be announced by 4 pm on the same day, he added.

Election officers for the taluks include Collector’s PA (general) (Wallajahpet), AC (excise - Kalavai), DSO (Arcot), Ranipet dy collector (Sholingur), District BC Welfare Officer (Nemili) and RDO (Arakkonam), officials said.