Stalin inaugurates centre for excellence in advance manufacturing

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated the Tamil Nadu centre for excellence in advance manufacturing (TANCAM) established at the cost of Rs 212 crore in Tidel park in Taramani.

The Chief Minister presided over the Advance Manufacturing conclave in TANCAM. The centre was established jointly by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and French company Dassault Systemes. TANCAM will function based on the Hub and Spoke model under which TANCAM will join hands with educational institutions and research centres to set up regional hubs. In the regional hubs, training will be given for students and entrepreneurs on skill development, product development, novel ways in product development and manufacturing and so on.

In the conclave, Stalin also inaugurated two SIPCOT industrial innovation centres, one at Sriperumbudur and another at Hosur, established at the combined cost of Rs 33.46 crore. Each innovation centre is established at an area of 23,500 square feet with facilities such as meeting halls, labs and so on.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stone for neo TIDAL parks in Villupuram and Tiruppur. The neo Tidel park in Tirupur will be constructed at the cost of Rs 41.9 crore and the neo Tidel park in Villupuram will be constructed at the cost of Rs 35 crore. After laying the foundation stone, the Chief Minister said that the two neo Tidel parks will provide jobs to thousands of youngsters in their own districts.

The Chief Minister also launched the Industry 4.0 Maturity Survey jointly undertaken by TN Guidance and Nottingham University. The data collected in the survey will be helpful for the industries to identify the challenges and steps to be taken to attain their goals.

"We should be ready for Industry 4.0. We have the resources but we should train our workers to adapt to Industry 4.0. To attain the Industry 4.0 status the TANCAM and industrial innovation centres were inaugurated", said Stalin.

CM honours MBBS graduates:

Later in the day, the Chief Minister honoured 28 MBBS graduates who have obtained more than 3 medals each. All these MBBS graduates belong to the pre-NEET batch. Stalin presented them with stethoscopes and a medical kit to honour them.