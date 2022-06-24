Rains likely to reduce over Tamil Nadu till Tuesday, says RMC

CHENNAI: After heavy spells witnessed in Tamil Nadu, the intensity of rains will reduce for the next five days, said the regional meteorological centre (RMC) on Friday. Officials stated that maximum temperature will increase but not at alarming level.

"It is common that the western ghats of Tamil Nadu received moderate to heavy rains during the southwest monsoon. But this year, the state recorded more rainfall than the previous years. For the next five days, several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai to get a break from rain. A few places is likely to receive light to moderate rain," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

"If there is any circulation pattern change near Tamil Nadu in the next few days. The State may experience heavy showers if not the rain expected to decrease further, " he added.

In Chennai, the maximum temperature recorded around 34 degree Celsius till Thursday. However, with chances of rains reduced it is expected to soar again to the normal temperature i.e 37 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

"Fishermen advised not to veture into the sea till Tuesday. As the strong wind to blow at 40 kmph to 50 kmph speed along the Lakshadweep coast, Kerala-Karnataka coastal areas and adjoining parts of the Middle East and South East Arabian Sea. Also, in Kanniyakumari coast, Gulf of Mannar and southern Tamil Nadu," said the official.

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Dindigul and Coimbatore with 3 cm each, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris 2 cm each, and Coimbatore received 1 cm of rainfall.