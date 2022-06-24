TamilNadu

Pondy CPI urges Centre to appoint fulltime L-G

Resolutions urging to ban pubs, spa and bars which will spoil the culture, stringent measures to prevent the sale of drugs, including ganja and to reopen Cooperative Sugar Mills at Lingareddy Palayam, among others, were adopted in the meeting, a CPI release said.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

PUDUCHERRY: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday urged the Centre to recall the acting Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and appoint a full-fledge Lieutenant Governor for the Union Territory.

In a resolution adopted at the party state committee meeting held here on Thursday, the party alleged that the Lt Governor is not taking measures for implementing the welfare schemes and on the other hand she is functioning as a Super Chief Minister when there was an elected government in the UT.

Resolutions urging to ban pubs, spa and bars which will spoil the culture, stringent measures to prevent the sale of drugs, including ganja and to reopen Cooperative Sugar Mills at Lingareddy Palayam, among others, were adopted in the meeting, a CPI release said.

centre
CPI
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
Communist Party of India
Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan
Pondy CPI

