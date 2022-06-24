TamilNadu

OPS loyalist held for making bomb threat call to Salem police station

Soon, the police stepped up checks by deploying sniffer dogs and bomb squads to confirm that it was a hoax call.
OPS loyalist held for making bomb threat call to Salem police station
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A 36-year-old man has been arrested from Chennai on Thursday for making hoax bomb threat to Salem railway station.

The accused, Vinod Kumar, a native of Chidambaram and working as a bus driver in Chennai made a call to police control room on Wednesday and threatened that bombs will explode at Salem railway junction, if O Panneerselvam is not elected as AIADMK’s general secretary.

Soon, the police stepped up checks by deploying sniffer dogs and bomb squads to confirm that it was a hoax call.

Police then traced the caller to Tambaram in Chennai and arrested him on Thursday. Further inquiries are on.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

OPS
Salem police station
Bomb threat call
OPS loyalist held for making bomb threat call
bomb threat call to Salem police station
OPS loyalist held

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in