OPS loyalist held for making bomb threat call to Salem police station

COIMBATORE: A 36-year-old man has been arrested from Chennai on Thursday for making hoax bomb threat to Salem railway station.

The accused, Vinod Kumar, a native of Chidambaram and working as a bus driver in Chennai made a call to police control room on Wednesday and threatened that bombs will explode at Salem railway junction, if O Panneerselvam is not elected as AIADMK’s general secretary.

Soon, the police stepped up checks by deploying sniffer dogs and bomb squads to confirm that it was a hoax call.

Police then traced the caller to Tambaram in Chennai and arrested him on Thursday. Further inquiries are on.