NIA arrests Tamil Nadu man in Nilambur Maoist Case

CHENNAI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a man from Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu in the Nilambur Maoist case, pertaining to the membership and conduct of training camp for cadres of proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist).

The arrested person, G Iyappan alias Hari Krishnan, is a native of Thammanaikkanpatti village in Virudhunagar.

According to an official release from the NIA, the training camp included arms training, flag hoisting and classes in connection with the celebrations of formation day of CPI (Maoist) during the last week of September 2016 in Nilambur forest in Malappuram district in Kerala.

Iyappan was a member of CPI (Maoist), who along with co-accused persons, and was involved in the conspiracy of conducting and participating in physical and arms training for their cadre for committing terrorist acts and waging war against Union of India, the release stated.