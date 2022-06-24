Most Covid cases in Tamil Nadu are of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that Covid cases are increasing manifold in various States across the country. Of the cases reported in the State, BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages of Omicron are mainly being reported and witnessing a spike of cases. The officials are monitoring the people in home isolation and all measures to prevent the steps are being taken.

"We are not just testing people who have symptoms but also the ones who are in contact with the people who are positives. The good thing is that there are no deaths due to Covid In case of BA.4 and BA.5, the spread of infection is likely to be very fast. Chennai has more than three Covid cases in 122 streets. The increasing trend is there in other districts also."

He further said that though about 92 per cent of the positive cases in home isolation, we have kept the Covid Care Centers and district headquarters hospitals with about 200-300 beds to handle patients.

All the government hospitals in Chennai, including the Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Royapettah Government Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Stanley Medical College Hospital have been instructed to have separate wards for patients. He said that it is important for the public to take safety measures. Regarding the school going students, he said that if a child has any symptoms of Covid, he should be immediately isolated, tested and treated.

The Health Minister added that medical college students who have scored highest marks and were awarded with gold medals at the convocation held recently, will be meeting the Chief Minister on Friday.