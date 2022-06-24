TamilNadu

Mekedatu: Ryots for PM’s intervention

They submitted a petition with Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar to be sent to the Prime Minister during the farmers’ grievances redressal meet on Friday.
Farmers from various associations stage a protest at Tiruchy Collectorate
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Farmers belonging to various associations staged a protest against Mekedatu dam proposal and demanded Centre and the CWMA to prevent construction of the reservoir. They submitted a petition with Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar to be sent to the Prime Minister during the farmers’ grievances redressal meet on Friday.

As soon as the meeting commenced, the leaders of various associations including P Ayyakannu, P Viswanathan, M Chinnadurai and Ayilai Siva Suriyan along with the members of their respective association went out of the meeting hall and staged a protest against Karnataka government.

They demanded the Prime Minister’s intervention in the issue and assure Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry that the dam project has been withdrawn.

