Mekedatu: Ryots for PM’s intervention

TIRUCHY: Farmers belonging to various associations staged a protest against Mekedatu dam proposal and demanded Centre and the CWMA to prevent construction of the reservoir. They submitted a petition with Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar to be sent to the Prime Minister during the farmers’ grievances redressal meet on Friday.

As soon as the meeting commenced, the leaders of various associations including P Ayyakannu, P Viswanathan, M Chinnadurai and Ayilai Siva Suriyan along with the members of their respective association went out of the meeting hall and staged a protest against Karnataka government.

They demanded the Prime Minister’s intervention in the issue and assure Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry that the dam project has been withdrawn.