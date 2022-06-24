Cong has no objection to Nalini’s release: Alagiri

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri on Friday said his party does not have any objection to the release of Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Alagiri said the Congress does not have any problem over the release of Nalini, who is now in prison. “We are not against her release. AG Perarivalan, who had committed a bigger crime than her, was released; there is nothing wrong in setting her free,” he said.

Further, Alagiri said prisoners, who were languishing in jail without their charges being proved in the Coimbatore bomb blast case should be released immediately by passing a resolution in the Assembly.

Terming the implementation of ‘Agnipath’ scheme as a threat to democracy, the Congress leader said that the Central government has been forcing the scheme on youth.

“After training them in weapons for four years, the government has decided to deploy them as the armed squad for BJP and RSS. It is a threat to the safety and sovereignty of the nation. Congress will organise protests against the scheme on June 27 across Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Claiming that due to wrong policies of the Centre, the economy and farming sector has been hit, triggering unemployment, Alagiri said India will also face an economic crisis like Sri Lanka.

Further, he also said that the BJP has been targeting the Congress leaders with Enforcement Directorate to divert the attention of people against its offensive remarks on Islam. On the ongoing rift in the AIADMK, Alagiri said that O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami should settle their differences through talks.