2 antique idols worth Rs 2 crore seized in Virudachalam; 2 arrested

CHENNAI: Idol Wing CID sleuths seized two antique panchaloha idols , worth Rs 2 crore, from the house of a suspect in Virudachalam and arrested two persons.

The arrested were identified as Magimaidass and Pachaimuthu of Virudhachalam.

Idol Wing received a secret information from an informant in Cuddalore that a few persons were in possession of stolen antique idols of Goddess Mariammam ( height 1 ¾ feet) Mariamman, Lord Perumal with five headed serpent (height 1 ft) that were stashed away and hidden in Magimaidass’s house at Virudhachalam, a press release said.

Further reliable inputs pointed out that the miscreants were clandestinely concealing these antique metal idols with a clear intention to either sell or smuggle them out of the country and were in the lookout for prospective buyers.

The idol wing while carrying out an undercover operation to arrest the accused and seize the idols, posed as affluent idol collectors looking for precious antique idols. The disguised cops contacted the smugglers, during which the smugglers quoted a price of Rs 2 crores for the idols available in their custody. After a great deal of persuasion and convincing, Mahimaidass came forward to meet the decoys, during which the party apprehended him and recovered the two metal idols.

During the ensuing interrogation, Mahimaidass revealed that Pachamuthu and a few others had stolen the idols from an ancient temple and that the idols came into the hands of Mahimaidass for the purpose of sale in the country or for sale to prospective buyers outside the country by smuggling out through illegal route. Subsequently, Pachamuthu was arrested at Kodumudi, Erode based on information from Tr Mahimaidass. Police are looking for more suspects, including one Muruganandam, in the case.

The investigation is underway to find the temple from which the idols were stolen and its antiquity.