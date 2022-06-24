1,359 Covid cases reported in TN today; 616 infections in Chennai alone

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a spike of 296 cases of Covid, as 1,359 new cases, including four imported cases from other States and countries, were reported on Friday. The numbers of cases of Covid in Chennai stood at 616, while Chengalpattu also saw a spike in the cases reporting 266 cases.

The testing of the samples crossed 25,000 as 25,689 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the overall TPR stood at 4.6 percent. The highest total positivity rate of 8.2 per cent was reported in Chengalpattu, followed by 6.9 per cent in Chennai. With the increasing numbers of daily cases, the active cases of Covid in Tamil Nadu stood at 5,912, including 2,790 active cases in Chennai and 1,079 in Chengalpattu.

Among other districts that are seeing a continuous spike, Tiruvallur recorded 71 cases, Coimbatore recorded 64 cases, and 62 cases were reported in Kanniyakumari. The total number of cases in the State reached to 34,65,490.

The recoveries stood at 621, taking the total number of people recovered from the infection in Tamil Nadu to 34,21,552. However, no deaths were reported, keeping the total death toll at 38,026.