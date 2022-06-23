Waiting for our time: Annamalai over arrests of BJP workers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai in a series of tweets on Thursday condemned the DMK government for working against BJP executives and arresting those who fought for the cause.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai tweeted, “In Oddanchatram, Tamil Nadu BJP, led by Dindigul West district chief Palani Kanagaraj, staged a massive protest condemning force of powers of the panchayat chief at the instigation of Food Minister Mr Chakrabarty."