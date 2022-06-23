TamilNadu

Waiting for our time: Annamalai over arrests of BJP workers

In the following series of tweets, he mentioned, “We will be ready to welcome our executives when they come out of jail. We are waiting, we are waiting, we are waiting for our time to come!"
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai in a series of tweets on Thursday condemned the DMK government for working against BJP executives and arresting those who fought for the cause.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Annamalai tweeted, “In Oddanchatram, Tamil Nadu BJP, led by Dindigul West district chief Palani Kanagaraj, staged a massive protest condemning force of powers of the panchayat chief at the instigation of Food Minister Mr Chakrabarty."

The DMK government has filed a case against 15 BJP executives who fought for just demands and arrested 6 of them. “We are making every effort to bring out the arrested executives,” he said.

