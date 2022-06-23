TamilNadu

Tragedy-hit Nellai quarry owner’s son gets conditional bail from HC

The Judge granted bail on condition that the petitioner Kumar must put his signature before the Munneerpallam police every day.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Kumar, son of Selvaraj, the owner of a stone quarry at Adaimithipankulam, where a tragic incident occurred in May this year leaving four workers killed, in Tirunelveli district.

A petition filed by Kumar, who was arrested days after the incident, seeking bail came up for hearing before Justice G Ilangovan.

On May 14, giant rocks slid down in the quarry where the ill-fated workers were working and 4 got killed. Munneerpallam police filed a case.

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court
conditional bail
Munneerpallam police
Nellai quarry mishap
Nellai quarry
Nellai quarry owner son
conditional bail from HC

