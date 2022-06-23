Tragedy-hit Nellai quarry owner’s son gets conditional bail from HC

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Kumar, son of Selvaraj, the owner of a stone quarry at Adaimithipankulam, where a tragic incident occurred in May this year leaving four workers killed, in Tirunelveli district.

A petition filed by Kumar, who was arrested days after the incident, seeking bail came up for hearing before Justice G Ilangovan.

On May 14, giant rocks slid down in the quarry where the ill-fated workers were working and 4 got killed. Munneerpallam police filed a case.

The Judge granted bail on condition that the petitioner Kumar must put his signature before the Munneerpallam police every day.