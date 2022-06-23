One-year posting at hilly regions must for TN teachers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued new amendments in the teachers’ recruitment process which make it compulsorily for them to teach for a year in the State’s hilly regions.

The School Education Department’s move came in the backdrop of complaints surfacing against newly appointed teachers unwilling to work in hill stations.

Accordingly, with fewer teachers available in schools situated in hilly and forest areas, it has been found that the students’ education in these institutions has been severely affected.

The current counselling system (transfer and promotion process) does not compel teachers to work in remote areas and hence most have been working only in cities.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that at present, in Tamil Nadu, there are schools functioning in hilly areas like Erode, Theni, Salem, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Dindugal, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, and The Nilgris.

“Teachers who decide to work in schools situated in the hilly regions will be given priority while seeking transfer,” he said, adding, “additional allowance will also be given to these teachers compared to their counterparts in cities.”

The official also pointed out that priority will also be given to providing time-bound promotions to the teachers working in remote areas. “If vacancies arise in these schools, importance will be given to fill the post immediately,” he added.

Stating that the government has established hostel facilities for the teachers, he said escort facilities will also be extended to the teaching staff to travel from one place to another for official purposes.

However, the official said that compulsory assignment in hilly regions will be applicable to only those teachers who have been newly recruited through the TN Teachers Recruitment Board.

He said more than 9,000 teachers will be recruited shortly by the board and they will be posted in hilly areas on a rotation basis.

“A new online system will be put in place to monitor the new rule, which should be adhered to strictly,” he added.