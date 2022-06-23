Highest since Feb 20: Daily Covid cases in TN cross 1,000-mark

CHENNAI: The number of cases of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu again crossed 1,000 cases for the first time on Thursday, after the drop below 1,000 cases on February 20 this year. The spike of 292 cases was reported from the previous day, taking the total number of cases in the State to 34,64,131.

Two imported cases were reported in the State, with one imported cases each from UAE and Maharashtra. The rise in the cases were reported in most of the districts, with the highest in Chennai as the daily numbers are nearing 500, as 497 cases were reported in the city and Chengalpattu is nearing 190 cases.

The active cases have crossed 5,000 mark and at least 5,174 active cases are currently present in the State. Chennai currently recorded the highest active cases of about 2,472 active cases and 948 active cases are in Chengalpattu.

With an increased testing across the State and about 22,757 samples being tested in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate in the State stands at 3.8 per cent, and Chengalpattu recorded the highest TPR of 7.5 per cent and 7.1 per cent in Theni. Meanwhile, Chennai records a positivity rate of 4.8 per cent.

As many as 567 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,20,931. With no more deaths, the death toll stands at 38,026.