CSG personnel seize 650 kgs of processed sea cucumber in Mandapam

MADURAI: As many as 650 kgs of sea cucumber were recovered from a house located along South Street, Vedalai, a coastal village in Mandapam block of Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, the Coastal Security Group personnel reached out clandestinely to the house of J Mohammed Ali Jinnah (46). However, sensing that the police were on the move, Jinnah managed to evade arrest.

The CSG personnel along with the Forest personnel of Mandapam Range recovered the sea cucumbers found processed in plastic containers, S Kanagaraj, Inspector of Police, TN CSG, Rameswaram said. Apart from recovering the processed sea cucumbers, stove, utensils and some empty plastic containers were also seized from the house.

The processed sea cucumbers could have been kept ready for smuggling into Sri Lanka.

The recovered sea cucumbers were handed over to the Department of Forests.

Nearly 10 such cases concerning sea cucumber seizure have been made in the district so far by enforcement agencies, the Inspector added.