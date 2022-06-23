After returning to duty, Stalin reviews flood mitigation works

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday reviewed the flood mitigation works taken up in the State capital as many districts of the State witnessed heavy rainfall during the last week.

Stalin reviewed the flood mitigation and management works with State Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan and State Local Administration Minister K N Nehru among his cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat on Thursday morning. Returning from nearly four-day long rest owing to mild fever, the Chief Minister was understood to have inquired about the status of the storm water drain projects being executed in many parts of the city. A few months into his maiden term as Chief Minister, Stalin had assured to undertake elaborate flood mitigation works in the city during the peak of northeast monsoon when the city had suffered heavy flooding and inundation, mainly in the pockets of central Chennai, including the CM’s Kolathur constituency.

The State Local Administration has reportedly engaged agencies to monitor and expedite the execution of storm water drain projects in the city with the Corporation more than doubling the size of drains to increase the carrying capacity of drains and reduce waterlogging.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan was learned to have briefed the CM about the interaction with the Union Jal Shakthi minister. Duraimurugan had led a delegation of legislature party leaders to the national capital and conveyed the sentiments of the state people to the Union government on the Mekadatu Dam issue. The State government has been urging the Union government to not allow the construction of the Mekadatu Dam across Cauvery River. The meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority scheduled for this week was deferred to next month in the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu government objecting to the CWMA taking up Mekadatu Dam’s project report for discussion during the meeting.