5 out of 25 Chennai streets have Covid now: Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday inspected the safety measures being taken at Kasturbai Nagar in Adyar where Covid cases have been detected. He then inquired about the condition of an infected patient.

While speaking to reporters, Ma Subramanian said, "The situation of Corona is increasing in Tamil Nadu. We are continuing to study the preventive measures being taken in various districts, including Salem, Namakkal, and Chennai. About 50 per cent of the daily Covid outbreaks in Tamil Nadu are in Chennai.”

In Chennai, more than 3 out of 112 streets and 5 out of 25 streets are affected by Covid. As many as 2,225 people are being treated for Corona in Chennai. 92 per cent receive inpatient treatment at home. They are constantly monitored by the Chennai Corporation administration through 3,500 field workers.

"Currently, the large amount of the corona distribution is BA4, BA5 Covid variant. It has been proven that these are fast spreading.