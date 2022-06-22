Visually challenged student create Covid awareness in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: A visually challenged student created awareness against Covid and asked the public to follow protocols and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Immanuel (14), a Class 9 student from Government Higher Secondary School for Blind, created awareness against Covid in public places by playing udukkai (a traditional music instrument).

He also distributed masks to those who had failed to wear them and distributed sweets to those who were with masks.

Thanjavur Town DSP Rajkumar and the police team helped the boy in the task.