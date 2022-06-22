Vellore teachers, police honour achievers in Class 10, 12 exams

VELLORE: Teachers of the government higher secondary school at Sathuvachary in Vellore and the police at Sholingur in Ranipet district lauded toppers in the recently announced results for Classes 10 and 12 board exams.

On Tuesday teachers in the government higher secondary school at Sathuvachary collected a total of Rs 5,500 and handed it over to two students who scored top marks.

While Madhumathi scored 446 out of 500 in SSLC with 99 % in English, Deepa scored 491 out of 600 in Class 12 exams and was adjudged school topper.

At Sholingur, police lead by inspector Sivakumar praised and gave cash gift to Yogalakshmi who scored 443 out of 600 in the Class 12 exams despite losing her eyesight.

A resident of Elluparai, Yogalakshmi started losing her sight more than a month ago and despite treatment, her predicament worsened till she was sightless at the time of the exams.