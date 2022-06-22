TN police turns down OPS' plea to deny nod for AIADMK meet

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition submitted by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam urging them to deny permission to the party General and Executive Council meetings scheduled to be held here on June 23.

Underscoring law and order concerns in view of serious differences over the single leadership question within the party, Panneerselvam had on Tuesday urged the Avadi Police Commissionerate to deny permission for the meeting.

Asked if the plea was being considered, a top official said the applicant has been told that his request was beyond the scope of police as the meeting was slated to be held indoors.

"Whether to conduct the meeting or not is for the party to decide. We are fully following the High Court orders in this respect. We are geared up to provide security, strictly maintain law and order and ensure peace," a senior police official told PTI.