Sand shortage, rain delay works on underpasses

VELLORE: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to construct road underpasses at three locations in Vellore district and the works have been delayed due to untimely rain and inability of contractors to get sand, sources said.

Revealing this to DT Next, a senior official said, “creation of diversion at Permuguai on the outskirts of Vellore on the Chennai national highway was to construct a road underpass in the area based on public demand.”

However, similar work undertaken on the NH at Visharam has resulted in the contractor finding it difficult to get sand.

“As contractors usually get sand from rivers and as there are still flows in the Palar, inability in getting the huge amount of sand needed has led to delays,” the source added.

Already work on the Walajahpet–Chennai stretch where numerous underpasses are in various stages of construction/completion, work has been hampered by untimely rain.

Vehicle users complain that even diversions created at such underpasses get eroded due to rain resulting in slow movement of vehicles defeating the very purpose of using NH.

“Contractors who have taken up underpass work have to complete it in a year and only time will tell if they will be able to,” officials said.