Rajnath addresses Isha programme pitches for saving soil

COIMBATORE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for new technologies in the field of science to keep eco-friendly values intact.

Virtually joining the Save Soil programme, organised by Isha Foundation, on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Sulur Air Force Station, Rajnath Singh expressed concern over degradation of the environment and drew a profound connection of soil with Indian culture.

“Protecting the soil is a great effort to preserve human civilization and culture,” he said.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who returned to Tamil Nadu, after a motorcycle journey on soil spanning 27 nations and more than 28,000 km in 100 days, pointed out that, if we act now, then in 10 to 15 years, we can make a significant turnaround.