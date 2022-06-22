Puducherry Waqf Board reconstituted

PUDUCHERRY: The NR Congress-BJP government in the Union Territory has reconstituted the Waqf Board with five new members.

According to a Government Order issued on Wednesday, AMH Nazimm, DMK legislator from Karaikal South, A Sayyed Ahamed Mohideen, an advocate from Puducherry, Mohammed Jahir Hussain Mutawalli from Karaikal, Muhamed Fazeela Fathima, woman social activist from Puducherry and Abdul Rehman, from Mahe are the new members.

The new members will hold the post for a period of five years, the GO said.