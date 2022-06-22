Over 1,000 students perform mass yoga session at Tiruchy BHEL

TIRUCHY: Yoga awareness rally and a mass yoga session by school students marked International Yoga Day celebrations at BHEL Tiruchy on Tuesday.

According to officials from BHEL, Tiruchy, over 1,000 students from RSK Higher Secondary School, Boiler Plant Boys Higher Secondary School, Boiler Plant Girls Higher Secondary School and BHEL Matriculation Higher Secondary School took out a yoga awareness rally and went around various sectors of BHEL Township carrying placards with slogans on benefits of yoga.

Later, they assembled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a mass yoga session demonstrating various yoga postures.

BHEL, Tiruchy, has planned weeklong activities as part of International Yoga Day Celebrations including, a five-minute institutional yoga protocol for employees, sessions for contract workers and apprentices at their respective workplaces and webinar on yoga to control lifestyle diseases.