Omicron's sub-lineage BA.5 increased to 25% in June across TN: DPH

CHENNAI: As Covid cases are again surging in Tamil Nadu, it has been found that the prevalence of BA.5 sub-lineage is 25 per cent, according to revealed by Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH).

During the third wave, the whole genomic sequence (WGS) report showed that the majority of cases were Omicron variants. The State Health Department has sent a total of 3,935 samples collected between January and June for WGS and it was found that mutated variants were reported in the last six months.

Of which, from January to March 1,890 samples identified for BA.2, and BA 1.1 with 309 samples. In April, an additional sub-lineage was reported i.e BA.3 identified among 14; 339 samples had BA 2 and two with BA 1.1.

In May 2022, along with BA.2 which was 36 per cent, and BA 2.38 sub-lineage was also detected in 35 per cent of the samples sequenced in Tamil Nadu. In addition, BA.4 with 1.4 per cent and BA.5 was 4 per cent sub-lineages have also been reported.