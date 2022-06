CHENNAI: Train no 12254 Bhagalpur Jn–Yesvantpur Jn Express schedule to leave Bhagalpur Jn at 1.40 pm, train no 06510 Danapur Jn-KSR Bengaluru city Daily express to leave Danapur at 6.10 pm, train no 12296 Danapur Jn–KSR Bengaluru City Sanghamitra Express to leave Danapur Jn at 8.15 pm and train no 15227 Yesvantpur Jn-Muzaffarpur Jn express to leave Yesvantpur Jn at 11.55 pm on June 22 are cancelled, a statement issued by SR said.