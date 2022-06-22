Miyawaki forest works in Chola-era lake commences

TIRUCHY: In order to shelter birds, Thanjavur district administration has planned to establish three islands with miyawaki forest of which work for one such island commenced on Wednesday.

The renovation work in the Chola-era Samudram Lake would be at a cost of Rs 8.80 crore in an area of 242 acres has been undertaken by the state to transform the location into a tourist attraction in Thanjavur district.

As a part of the beautification programme, the PWD (GA canal division) along with all government officers association and fine arts association from the district planned to establish three islands in the waterbody and establish miyawaki forest.

As a part of the programme, an island in an area of 5,000 sq ft has been identified in the lake and the works commenced on Wednesday.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inaugurated the work and launched the sapling planting drive for the miyawaki forest.

As many as 32 varieties of tree saplings, including jackfruit, guava, almond and mango tree saplings were planted.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector said that all the three islands would have an adequate number of trees to provide shelter to the birds.

“The lake will be dredged and the banks will be strengthened soon. Boating facilities after the completion of works will introduced and it be able to attract tourists. This apart, a children’s park, view tower and various other facilities will also be set up in the near future,” the Collector added.