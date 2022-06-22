TamilNadu

Krishnagiri girl commits suicide over failure in Class 12 exams

Family members, who noticed it, rushed the girl almost battling for life in a critical condition to a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Samalpatti.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Krishnagiri district as she failed in the Class 12 examinations.

According to police, Kavya, daughter of Maadhesh from Uthangarai, had managed to score just 242 out of 600 and failed in a few subjects. Depressed over the low score, the girl had hanged at her house.

Doctors however, found her to be dead. Samalpatti police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

Suicide
Class 12 Exams
Suicide Case
Exam fear
Krishnagiri girl
Krishnagiri girl suicide

