HC reduces jail terms of 2 LTTE cadre

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court reduced the imprisonment term of two LTTE cadre to seven years.

The appellants, including Krishnakumar alias Kanthan and Subaskaran alias Jeeva alias Raja alias Prabha filed petition seeking to set aside their conviction by Ramanathapuram Principal District and Sessions Court on April 28, 2018.

The case of the prosecution is that on July 20, 2015 the Q Branch CID Inspector Kennedy and his team seized 75 cyanide capsules, 600 grams of chemicals meant for manufacture of cyanide, 4 GPS, 6 mobile phones, Indian currency of Rs 46,200, Sri Lankan currency of Rs19,300, one sovereign gold chain, Sri Lankan National ID card, one ATM card, driving licenses issued in India and Sri Lanka from the duo.

The counsel for the appellants said the punishment imposed in the cases, have already been undergone and the only sentence now pending is for offence under Section 38 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for which they were imposed with 10 years RI.

Justice K Murali Shankar after considering the fact, said, the conviction recorded by trial court in Ramanathapuram was confirmed, but the sentence of 10 years of RI has been reduced to seven years.