HC directs police to extend protection to AIADMK meeting

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the police department to ensure that protection will be given to the venue for the executive council and general council meeting of the AIADMK on conditions of obtaining several details, including the number of participants and steps to regulate the event. AIADMK’s GC is to be held in a private marriage hall in Vanagaram near Chennai on June 23.
Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction on disposing of a petition filed by P Benjamin, Tiruvallur central district secretary, seeking direction to the Avadi city police to provide bandobast for the GC meeting.
“As the respondents/police sought certain clarifications from the petitioner and his party, the petitioner should provide the details as sought by respondents today itself. On obtaining such details, the respondents should ensure that proper protection will be given to the venue, where the Executive Council and General Council meeting is to be held,” Justice N Sathish Kumar held.
The judge further said that it is open to the police to put barricades, to have the proper checking machinery to prevent the persons from carrying any weapons inside the meeting hall.
“It is made clear that the persons, who are invited to appear for the Executive Council and General Council Meeting should be given proper Identity Cards and only the persons, who are carrying Identity cards and invitation alone will be allowed inside the premises, ” the court noted.
State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that the police have sought certain clarification raising 31 queries in respect of the political party’s Executive Council and General Council Meeting. “If all the particulars have been given, orders will be passed to issue necessary police protection,” the PP submitted.
However, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam filed an affidavit questioning Benjamin’s locus standi to file a plea for police bandobast.
OPS’s counsel Arvindh Pandian submitted that the GC should be conducted with the approval of the coordinator and joint coordinator of the party and the petitioner is merely a district secretary who could not seek directions for police protection.
However, the judge rejected OPS’s submissions saying that the dispute between the coordinator and the joint coordinator of the said political party cannot be discussed in the court.
“Mere calling of the meeting cannot be stalled by another fraction. Ultimately, only the general council will make a decision,” Justice Senthil Kumar held.
Besides, a plea challenging the amendment scrapping the general secretary post in AIADMK by-laws will be heard by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy. The petition was filed by Ramkumar Adityan and Suren Palanisamy.
Meanwhile, a top police officer said that it is a private event and will be held in a
Tension at Jaya’s memorial, security stepped up
Tension prevailed at the late chief minister Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach on Tuesday night after several AIADMK cadre gathered there raising slogans that the party do not want both Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to occupy the post of AIADMK general secretary, a post held by Jayalalithaa.
“The party has decided and resolved that Amma will be the permanent general secretary. Whether she is alive or dead, she should continue to be the immortal general secretary of the party,” AIADMK women cadre screamed.
An unidentified AIADMK worker also poured kerosene and attempted to self-immolate, but was caught by Marina police.
As cadre started arriving at the memorial, police strengthened security there, which had witnessed several political developments in the past.