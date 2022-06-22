HC directs police to extend protection to AIADMK meeting

However, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam filed an affidavit questioning Benjamin’s locus standi to file a plea for police bandobast.

OPS’s counsel Arvindh Pandian submitted that the GC should be conducted with the approval of the coordinator and joint coordinator of the party and the petitioner is merely a district secretary who could not seek directions for police protection.

However, the judge rejected OPS’s submissions saying that the dispute between the coordinator and the joint coordinator of the said political party cannot be discussed in the court.

“Mere calling of the meeting cannot be stalled by another fraction. Ultimately, only the general council will make a decision,” Justice Senthil Kumar held.

Besides, a plea challenging the amendment scrapping the general secretary post in AIADMK by-laws will be heard by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy. The petition was filed by Ramkumar Adityan and Suren Palanisamy.

Meanwhile, a top police officer said that it is a private event and will be held in a