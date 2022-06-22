Flood alert in Thenpennai as KRP dam reaches brim

COIMBATORE: A flood alert has been issued in five districts as the Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) Dam in Krishnagiri district has reached its brim.

A flood alert has been issued to people living along the Thenpennai River in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts as the dam reached 50.70 feet as against its full reservoir level of 52 feet on Tuesday.

Following heavy rains, water released from Kelavarapalli Dam into the KRP dam has surged over the last two days.

From 1,128 cusecs of water realised by KRP dam on Monday, the inflow rose to 2,299 cusecs on Tuesday. As the dam reached its brim and with an increase in inflow, 2,426 cusecs of water was discharged from the reservoir.

Therefore, the revenue department has asked people living in villages along the course of the river to move towards safer areas. Also, as the causeway to the dam remains submerged, entry of public and tourists were banned.

Meanwhile, inflow into Mettur Dam began to dip gradually from 10,212 cusecs on Sunday, to 8,268 cusecs on Monday and further down to 6,922 cusecs on Tuesday as rains have slowed down in the Cauvery catchment areas. Water level in the dam stood at 109.290 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. Also, 12,000 cusecs is being discharged from the dam for Delta irrigation.