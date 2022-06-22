Finish Mukkombu regulator works before Stalin’s visit: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru after inspecting the ongoing works of the new regulator at Mukkombu on Tuesday directed officials to complete the works by June 25 as the inauguration has been scheduled on June 26.

During his visit to Mukkombu, Nehru reviewed the progress of the regulator work and instructed officials that the entire work for the new regulator should be completed soon as Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to visit Tiruchy on June 26 to inaugurate the new regulator.

Regarding requests from nearby residents for road facility over the regulator, he said, “unfortunately, the new regulator has been planned on par with the old one and it would be risky for the motorists to ride over it. However, the feasibility to provide road facility for vehicle movement will be studied and the issue will be resolved soon.”

Meanwhile, the Minister said that a new road facility connecting the tropical butterfly park and Mukkombu has been planned.

“Chief Minister will make announcement about the proposed road connectivity during his visit to Tiruchy,” he added.