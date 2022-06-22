Efforts on to give free booster dose: Ma Su

Pointing out that 95% of Covid infected persons have been under home isolation and only 5% require hospitalisation, Subramanian said if required, Sidha and Covid care centres will be set up in government hospital premises itself.

In Tamil Nadu, 95% of people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 85% with the second dose. Around 39 lakh people have not been vaccinated at all and 1.12 crore people skipped the second dose.

“We urge you get vaccinated, wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Also, wash your hands frequently,” Subramanian said. “Mass vaccination camps have been planned on July 10. The State has 86 lakh vaccines in stock.”