Efforts on to give free booster dose: Ma Su

COIMBATORE: The State Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said efforts have been taken to administer Covid booster doses for free through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from private firms.
Presiding over the graduation day function of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, Subramanian said, “The State government has also been asking the Union government to provide booster vaccines for free.”
Pointing out that 95% of Covid infected persons have been under home isolation and only 5% require hospitalisation, Subramanian said if required, Sidha and Covid care centres will be set up in government hospital premises itself.
In Tamil Nadu, 95% of people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 85% with the second dose. Around 39 lakh people have not been vaccinated at all and 1.12 crore people skipped the second dose.
“We urge you get vaccinated, wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Also, wash your hands frequently,” Subramanian said. “Mass vaccination camps have been planned on July 10. The State has 86 lakh vaccines in stock.”