DT Campus: SSN, Shiv Nadar Univ award Rs 5 cr scholarships

CHENNAI: SSN Institutions and Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, award scholarships worth Rs 5 crore to 500 students from the two institutions in a joint ceremony. Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian International cricketer and an alumnus of 2008 IT Batch, SSN College of Engineering graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The other dignitaries present included Dr Kala Vijayakumar, Pro Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Chennai and President of SSN Institutions Dr Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Chennai and Dr VE Annamalai, Principal, SSN College of Engineering.

The scholarships awarded are part of the institutions’ philanthropic venture to ensure no meritorious student is deprived of education due to financial constraints, in addition to identifying and nurturing young talent in academics and sports.

SSN Institutions has been awarding scholarships to meritorious students since 1999 and has awarded scholarships worth Rs 81 crore to over 9,000 students.

The scheme offers scholarships across various categories, to all eligible students of the Engineering and MBA programmes, which include:Merit-based Scholarship- Awarded to top 2 to 3 rank holders of every department based on their academic performance and can cover up to 100 per cent of their tuition fees. Merit cum Means Scholarship – Awarded to students from lower economic strata.