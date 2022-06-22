Don’t give up on failure, Anbil Mahesh tells students

MADURAI: ‘Don’t give up when you fail,’ Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi advised slow learners, who could not succeed in the board examinations for which results were declared recently in the state.

The slow learners have another opportunity as the state government had scheduled a supplementary exam this July.

There is still another chance to go for higher education after passing the exam in July, the Minister said while talking to reporters in Madurai on Wednesday.

They should consider writing exams in two methods - one as an attempt and the second attempt to improve their scores better than the previous one.

Students must learn how to overcome fear or stress especially at times of public examination.

The government has already launched a toll-free helpline 14417 for students, he added.