Depressed youth hit by train near Kumbakonam, dies on spot

TIRUCHY: A 24-year-old youth was hit by a train near Darasuram station on Tuesday.

B Muthukumaran, a resident from Tiruvarur was working in a private firm in Kumbakonam.

He was recently undergoing treatment for depression. On Tuesday, while he was walking along the railway track near Darasuram station, the Tiruchy-Mayiladuthurai train was speeding along.

But, he did not bother about the fast moving train which subsequently hit him. He died on the spot.

On information, Kumbakonam Railway police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for post mortem. A case has been registered.