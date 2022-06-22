Classes 10 & 12 provisional marksheets to be issued from Friday

CHENNAI: Two days after the results for Classes 10 and 12 were declared on June 20, a press release stated that the provisional marksheets will be issued from Friday.
The government has announced that provisional marksheet will be issued from 24th June onwards. Students are requested to collect their marksheets from their respective schools. Individual candidates can collect their certificates from the headmaster of the centre they wrote the exams.
The marksheets, can also be accessed from the website www.dge.tn.nic.in by providing student details like date of birth and registration number.
Classes 10 and 12 students can also apply for a copy of the answer sheets and re-evaluation from their respective schools. The last date to apply for re-evaluation stands as 29th June 5 pm.
The results of the Class 12 and Class 10 Tamil Nadu State Board Examination were officially released by State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on June 20.The results of the examination were arranged to be viewed immediately on the web pages of the Department of Education, along with results been sent through SMS to the registered mobile number.