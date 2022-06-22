Classes 10 & 12 provisional marksheets to be issued from Friday

CHENNAI: Two days after the results for Classes 10 and 12 were declared on June 20, a press release stated that the provisional marksheets will be issued from Friday.

The government has announced that provisional marksheet will be issued from 24th June onwards. Students are requested to collect their marksheets from their respective schools. Individual candidates can collect their certificates from the headmaster of the centre they wrote the exams.

The marksheets, can also be accessed from the website www.dge.tn.nic.in by providing student details like date of birth and registration number.