CBI takes over 2 more elephant poaching cases in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The CBI has taken over two more elephant poaching cases in Tamil Nadu, thus taking the total number of poaching cases the agency investigating to eight in last two years.

In the latest incidents, in pursuance of the orders of High Court, the investigation of case dated 14, December 2018, relating to poaching of an Indian male elephant at Chippikuttai Circle, Pinnakannahalli

North Beat, Hasanur Forest Division, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve, Erode has taken over by the CBI. The carcass of the elephant was found with left tusk removed, right tusk cut half and removed.

The second case is the electrocution death of another male elephant in November 2018 at Germalam Forest

Range, Hasanur in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The accused in the case is Rangaraj of Rangarajpatti, as the elephant died of electrocution after it came in contact with illegal electric fencing erected by him.

It may be recalled that Madras HC in April this year had ordered SIT to commence an investigation in to 19 high profile forest cases.

While taking over six earlier cases based on Madurai HC order quoting the report of Wildlife Crime Control Division in which it was alleged that the poaching ‘kingpin’ 'Eagle' Rajan’s diary showed supply of ivory artefacts to high profile individuals across the country, including a well known industrialist from Chennai.