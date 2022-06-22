4,000 med posts to be filled by Sept: Ma Subramanian

COIMBATORE: Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said that 4,000 vacancies in the medical field would be filled by the end of September, this year.

Speaking to reporters at Namakkal, after distributing medical kits to the 75th lakh beneficiary under ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme’ at Kedamalai in Bodhamalai, Subramanian said there are 4,000 vacancies including 1,021 doctors in the medical field.

“These vacancies will be filled through the Medical Services Recruitment Board by the end of September,” he said.

Subramanian said two doctors at Kavundapadi Government Hospital in Erode have been placed under suspension for going out on a picnic during duty hours on Sunday.

A Shanmugavadivu, senior assistant surgeon and T Dinakar, chief surgeon, had gone to Hogenakkal with their families. In his absence, Dinakar had allowed his son D Ashwin, also a doctor, to treat patients at the government hospital.

As the video of Dinakar’s son treating patients at the hospital went viral, a team led by GS Gomathi, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode conducted an inquiry and found the allegations to be true.

The Minister also said further departmental action would be initiated against the duo.

On the opposition to Agnipath scheme, Subramanian said Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought the Union government to drop the scheme.