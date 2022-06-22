4 suicides in a single day shock Tiruchy residents

TIRUCHY: Residents were shocked by the spate of suicides in Tiruchy in a single day on Wednesday as four persons ended their lives due to various reasons.

Sources said that Sathish Kumar (30), a mini-bus conductor of Sengattupatti village near Thuraiyur, had a quarrel with his mother over some family issue. Sathish, who was upset after being scolded by his mother, jumped into a well near his house and ended his life.

Police retrieved the body and sent it to Thuraiyur GH for post mortem.

Meanwhile, Veerasamy (30), a harvester machine operator from Keerambur near Thuraiyur, had reportedly consumed pesticide at a field where he was involved in work late on Tuesday over a family dispute.

Farmers who noticed Veerasamy lying unconscious, rushed him to Thuraiyur GH where he died despite treatment on Wednesday. Police are investigating.

Udaya Suriyan (64), a resident from Woraiyur, was undergoing treatment for cancer for the past two months.

On Wednesday, when he was alone at home, he committed suicide by hanging. On information, Woraiyur police retrieved the body and sent it to Tiruchy GH.

In the last such case, Subramani (60), a resident from Siruganur in Tiruchy, had a family dispute and left home on Tuesday. He reportedly consumed pesticide and died.

On information, Siruganur police retrieved the body and sent it to Siruganur GH. A case has been registered and investigations are on.