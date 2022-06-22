TamilNadu

3 held for kidnapping six-month old girl near Ambasamudram

A special team formed by Tirunelveli SP P Saravanan cracked the case within 36 hours, sources said.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Three persons, including two women, were arrested in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday after being charged with kidnapping a baby and attempting to sell the six-month-old girl illegally.

The accused have been identified as Kani (57), Muthuselvi (30) of Keela Pappakudi and Karthikeyan of Alangulam.

According to Ambasamudram DSP L Francis, the victim, a 19-year-old Esakkiammal of Keela Pappaludi, much to her shock, found her six-month-old infant missing on June 20.

Based on her complaint, police filed a case and started the probe. Police found her neighbours involved in it.

